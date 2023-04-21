Discovery Center of the Southern Tier presents the ‘Blossom Award’ to IBM

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The “Bug Squad” exhibit attracted more than 10,000 visitors to the Discovery Center of the Southern Tier during February and March. In turn, $50,000 was brought to the museum.

Named after the iconic bull statue in the front of the entrance to the Discovery Center, the “Blossom Award” is given to organizations in recognition of their generous support of exhibits.

The award was given to Mary O’Malley on behalf of IBM.

