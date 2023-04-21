Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson to start new ’Endicotters’ party

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Apr. 21, 2023
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson said she has been having issues getting on the ballot as both a Republican and Conservative as she seeks re-election this year.

She said a registered Republican in Broome County has filed a challenge against her election petitions on the grounds that she used a witness for one of her petition sheets who had already signed a petition for the other Republican candidate, Nick Burlingame, who currently serves a village trustee.

Jackson alleged another challenge through the Board of Elections is trying to invalidate 20 petition signatures coming from residents of an assisted living facility.

Jackson also alleged she has been denied a place in the Conservative Party Primary, something she said she was given no reason for.

“I was denied participating on the Conservative ballot and they did not personally give me any reason for denial,” said Jackson. “The Conservative voters are being denied a primary to choose their own candidate.”

In response to these issues, Jackson is in the process of creating her own political party called the “Endicotters.” She said the platform of the party is about bringing the community together.

“The platform is working for Endicott together,” said Jackson. “We’ve been stagnant for a long time and in the last three years I’ve brought in a new owner for the campus and brought in a lot of manufacturing. I’ve really gotten somewhere and I want to continue.”

Jackson said she is still actively working to be on the ballot in both the Republican and Conservative primaries against Burlingame.

She will be running under the Endicotter party regardless of whether she is able to secure these nominations.

