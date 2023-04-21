The heat is back!

Record setting temperatures
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A couple late day showers. High 82 (78-84) S 10-15 mph

Friday will be warm and sunny. A cold front approaches, we’ll have increasing clouds with a few late day

showers. Some showers continue tonight.

We’ll be dry for most of the day Saturday. We’ll have late day showers as the cold front moves in. There will be a

much better chance of rain and thunderstorms Saturday night. The front will be slow to move through so we’ll keep showers

in the forecast into Sunday. Temperatures will drop through the weekend with temperatures near 70 on Saturday

with 50s on Sunday.

Cool and cloudy Monday and Tuesday with scattered showers and highs near 50. Cool, but seasonable Wednesday

and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

