Heavy damage after late night structure fire in Waverly

By Ellie Casterline and Maci Cosmore
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT
WAVERLY (WBNG) -- An overnight fire caused heavy damage to a building in Tioga County late Thursday.

Waverly Fire Chief Don Howard told 12 News the fire broke out at 458 Pennsylvania Ave., in the Town of Waverly just before 10:30 PM.

When fire crews arrived, the Waverly Police Department was already on the scene evacuating occupants.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the back of the building, and Howard said it was largely contained to one room on the third floor.

No injuries have been reported and all occupants evacuated without incident.

A 12 News crew on the scene reported shattered windows across the second and third floor.

Along with Waverly Fire, Athens Borough Fire, Tioga County Fire Investigation, Waverly Police, Greater Valley EMS and Sayre Fire assisted at the scene.

No other information has been released. Stay with 12 News new updates are released.

