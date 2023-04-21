Heavy rain looking likely this weekend

Tonight: Some showers possible early. Low: 47-55

Saturday: Dry through early afternoon. Rain chances increase substantially after 6pm to around 80%; rain chances climb further to 100% by 10pm. Rain could be steady to heavy at times. Rain: 0.50-1.0″ with up to 1.25″ possible. Windy at times with gusts to 30mph possible. High: 69-75

Saturday Night: Rain ends early. Low: 39-44

Forecast Discussion:

Any showers this evening will end as the night moves on. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

The weekend is unsettled. Some rain is possible both days, but the heaviest is expected late Saturday. The chance of rain Saturday increases to 90% late. Most of the day up through early afternoon looks dry. If you have any yardwork to do it would be best to do it before the afternoon. Rainfall could still be steady to heavy at times. Rain tapers overnight. Sunday should bring a few showers in the afternoon with highs around 54. Highs Saturday will be near 70. Rainfall Saturday night will likely range from 0.50-1.0″ with up to 1.25″.

Monday looks unsettled, too with a 30% chance of showers. Tuesday may bring a few showers to us as well and Wednesday is looking dry with highs in the low 50s rising to middle 50s Wednesday.

