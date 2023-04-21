‘Invest in our Planet’ with the Ross Park Zoo ‘Earth Fest’

(WBNG) -- “Invest in our Planet” is the theme of the 2023 “Earth Fest” being held on the Ross Park Campus in Binghamton on April 22.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take a nature hike, learn about birds and how you can save the endangered monarch butterfly, conduct bug investigations and enjoy a chainsaw exhibit by Mark Watson as he creates art from a fallen tree.

The Ross Park Zoo and the Discovery Center will be open to the public with free admission for members and “pay what you can” for guests.

