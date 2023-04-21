Maine-Endwell High School Theatre Companys presents ‘Beauty & the Beast’

By Lauren Del Valle
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Spartan Theatre Company presents Diseny’s ‘Beauty & the Beast’ musical this weekend at the Maine-Endwell High School Auditorium.

You can see the performance at 7 p.m. on April 21 and 22. You can also see it at 2 p.m. on April 23.

NOTE: The graphic at the end of the video incorrectly states the musical begins at 7:30 p.m. on April 21 and 22. The correct time is 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York State Police to increase road patrols for 4/20
BCSO investigates two suspicious deaths
Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigate two deaths at Windsor apartment complex
BSCO investigates deaths in Windsor
Broome County Sheriff’s Office rules two deaths in Windsor a murder-suicide
A look at construction efforts as of Wednesday, April 19.
Binghamton mayor, local business react to State Street reconstruction progress
Chenango Valley CSD says it’ll seek guidance from New York State before changing nickname

Latest News

Lawyers on Call -- April 21
Lawyers on Call: Experts say you should probably have a trust
Lawyers on Call: Experts say you should probably have a trust
Lawyers on Call: Experts say you should probably have a trust
Discovery Center of the Southern Tier presents the ‘Blossom Award’ to IBM
Discovery Center of the Southern Tier presents the 'Blossom Award' to IBM
Discovery Center of the Southern Tier presents the 'Blossom Award' to IBM