Maine-Endwell High School Theatre Companys presents ‘Beauty & the Beast’
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Spartan Theatre Company presents Diseny’s ‘Beauty & the Beast’ musical this weekend at the Maine-Endwell High School Auditorium.
You can see the performance at 7 p.m. on April 21 and 22. You can also see it at 2 p.m. on April 23.
NOTE: The graphic at the end of the video incorrectly states the musical begins at 7:30 p.m. on April 21 and 22. The correct time is 7 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.