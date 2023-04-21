Maine-Endwell High School Theatre Companys presents ‘Beauty & the Beast’

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Spartan Theatre Company presents Diseny’s ‘Beauty & the Beast’ musical this weekend at the Maine-Endwell High School Auditorium.

You can see the performance at 7 p.m. on April 21 and 22. You can also see it at 2 p.m. on April 23.

NOTE: The graphic at the end of the video incorrectly states the musical begins at 7:30 p.m. on April 21 and 22. The correct time is 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.