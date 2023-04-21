Man charged with murder for striking elderly victim with vehicle pleads not guilty

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak held a news conference Friday morning regarding the arraignment of a man who is accused of striking and killing a pedestrian at the Oakdale Commons on March 5.

Rajee Almashni, 20, was arrested by the Johnson City Police Department in connection to the death of 72-year-old Elizabeth Atkinson in the mall’s parking lot while he was fleeing police.

He is facing multiple felony charges, including murder, which he has pleaded not guilty to. The other charges include manslaughter in the second degree, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree and leaving the scene of an accident, among other charges.

Korchak noted that no trial date has been set yet.

