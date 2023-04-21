Man killed in crash in Cortland County

VIRGIL, NY (WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a person following a crash on April 16.

The sheriff’s office said Bryan A. Richardson, 54, was killed when he was ejected from 2022 SSR Side by Side on South Hill Road.

The sheriff’s office said he was traveling west when he lost control of the vehicle and overcorrected the vehicle. This occurred around 7:45 p.m.

Assisting at the accident scene was the Virgil Fire Department, Cortland County Coroner’s Office and TLC Ambulance.

