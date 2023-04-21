NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy

The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy on Friday.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely, while Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were suspended six games.

Cephus, Moore and Toney are suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season, and may petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Berryhill and Williams were suspended for betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games. They are eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games., and their suspensions will take effect at the final roster cutdown.

In a release, the NFL said that a “league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way.”

The Lions released Cephus and Moore on Friday.

Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes said in a statement that the players “exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules.”

Holmes also said that the team will work with Stanley and Jameson “to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

The Commanders said in a statement that the team has “cooperated fully with the NFL’s investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

