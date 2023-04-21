State Education Dept. allows Chenango Valley CSD to keep ‘warriors’ nickname

(WBNG) -- The Chenango Valley School District announced Friday that it will keep its nickname, “the warriors,” after receiving the OK from the New York State Education Department.

Earlier this week, the district said it was seeking guidance from the state on whether or not it had to change its nickname, which has European roots. Schools with mascots that use Native-American imagery have been forced by the state to have them changed by the end of the 2024 to 2025 school year or risk having their state funding removed.

Posted below is a letter from the district that was sent home to families regarding the state’s decision that Chenango Valley CSD’s nickname is permitted:

Dear Chenango Valley Community,

I wanted to share a brief update that we have received feedback from the New York State Education Department regarding the use of the name “Warriors.” The feedback from the Education Department clarified that because Chenango Valley’s nickname of “the Warriors” is not and has not been connected with Indigenous Nations or peoples in accordance with the state’s regulations, our district can continue to use this nickname.

We understand that this is a sensitive and complex issue, and we recognize the importance of respecting and honoring the diverse cultural perspectives and experiences of all members of our community. As there are multiple definitions of “warriors,” we want to once again assure our school community that our warrior name is meant to reflect our district’s pride, strength, and resilience and is not intended to disrespect any culture or group.

We remain committed to creating a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment for all members of our community.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Michelle Feyerabend Interim

Superintendent of Schools

