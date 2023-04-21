Tessa McEnaney - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - ”I’m going to score. This is going in no matter what.”

It’s a pretty direct mindset, but it’s one that’s earned for Chenango Valley senior midfielder Tessa McEnaney.

She’s the key offensive piece for the Warriors and when she goes in for a shot, good luck to any goalie that tries to get in her way.

“We always count on her. You give her the ball she’ll go score for you. If we’re down by one she can get us up by 5 it’s really good,” said Chenango Valley senior midfielder Logan Lomonaco.

In lacrosse, getting possession is even more important than a good shot. That starts with controlling the draw, and Tessa does that too.

“That’s actually one of my favorite things to do is doing the draws. It’s really good to have a strong outside because its not just me in the center it’s the people around me too,” said McEnaney.

“She takes the draw she wins it. She’s able to make a great pass to one of her teammates. She’s also a leader. She gets people situated on the offensive side to go,” added Chenango Valley head coach Billy Berg.

Tessa has been able to develop that playing style through experience. She first got the call up to varsity as a freshman and now four years later, her impact is more than just her stats.

“She’s a second coach out there. I’m very fortunate to have her on the team, as a captain, as a leader, and someone for the younger girls to look up at,” said Berg.

Tessa has embraced that selfless role, and its what has defined her goals for this season.

“To get everyone a goal or to get everyone to touch the ball and be confident with it so they come around again next year. Or they move on and they’re happy with their performance is probably the biggest goal that we have,” said McEnaney.

Chenango Valley is also trying to make a run at sectionals, a big step for the program.

“Last year we had 9 girls. That’s not even as much as you field so to go from that and only winning two games to making sectionals, it would mean so much to me,” explained McEnaney.

To get there the Warriors will need some goals in big moments, and they have a player who they know will score.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.