Candor Central School District discloses new mascot plan

CANDOR (WBNG) - Come the end of this school year, school districts across New York have to have a plan to rebrand their school logo and/or mascot to exclude any reference to Native Americans. As the deadline creeps closer, Candor Central School District explained its plan with 12 News.

“Our district decided to kind of rip off the band-aid,” said Superintendent Brent Suddaby. ”There was no real reason to wait. So, as you know, July 1st we’ll have a new logo and then we’ll start changing the imagery.”

A logo/mascot shift to the Candor Coyotes is coming to the district, but for decades, its identity has been the Indians.

“The Indian logo first showed up in the 1950s,” said Suddaby. “I’m quite confident that it was chosen out of a sign of respect and admiration for the indigenous people who had lived here.”

Superintendent Suddaby recognizes that times are changing and why the New York State Education Department is taking executive action. If a school district doesn’t make amendments to its Native American mascot/logo imagery or name by the end of the 2022-2023 school year, the superintendent goes over some of what’s at stake.

“They are saying that if we don’t comply, there could be financial implications and even people’s licenses on the line. There’s really no reason not to comply. They have given us enough time for the process to happen,” said Suddaby.

An exception to the rule is getting approval from a recognized tribe. Rather than getting approval, the school district reached out as an educational tool.

“We reached out to Diane Schenandoah who came with her son. She came to help us educate ourselves on Native American culture and she did give us some insights on why people would find the imagery offensive in the way that we were using it,” said Suddaby. ”We didn’t ask her to give us permission. We didn’t appeal to her to allow us to continue to use the imagery. We more wanted to make well informed decisions.”

Leading up to this state deadline, in addition to being receptive to community feedback, Athletic Director Holly Carling is also heading a mascot committee. The committee consists of alumni, current students, board members, area residents, and more to help with a vision.

“The purpose of a logo, or trademark, or mascot, which ever you want to call it, is to help bring us together,” said Suddaby. “It’s also clear that this particular logo wasn’t able to do that as it had in the past.”

As of July 1, the school district will be referred to as the Candor Coyotes and that’s also when displays of the mascot will be updated throughout the buildings. If you wish to submit a design for the look of the mascot, you can submit your file to Carling.

The email is ‘hcarling@candorcs.org’ and you have until May 15 at noon.

