Celebrating the life of Aliza Spencer

Binghamton (WBNG) -- Friday, April 21, marks one year since the death of 12-year-old Aliza Spencer. In her memory, students from East Middle School and Calvin Coolidge Elementary School came together to celebrate friendship day.

Organizers for the event said Aliza was a kind, caring, and loving person who was a great friend to all. They said they will continue to hold this event each year in an effort to keep her memory alive.

“She showed acceptance to others by including those who felt left out, and she showed humility she often put others needs before her own and although we cannot bring her back, we can always keep her in our hearts, and we can always do our best to try to honor her every day.” said 1st grade teacher at Calvin Coolidge Elementary School

This investigation into finding Aliza’s killer remains open and active. To contact the Binghamton police with information relevant to the case you can call 607-772-7080.

