Dedication Ceremony held for Bradford County Civil War Veteran

EVERGREEN, PENNSLYVANIA (WBNG) -- A dedication ceremony was held today in Evergreen, Pennsylvania for the last Civil War veteran buried in Bradford County, Private John Teetor.

The ceremony, held by the Private Silas Gore Camp #141, brought together the community on the anniversary of Teetor’s 1942 passing.

A few years ago, the Sons of Union Department of Pennsylvania asked all of their local camps to see if they could find the last Civil War burial in their area.

Camp Commander of Private Silas Gore Camp #141 Kurt D. Lafy said finding the information on Teetor was a long process.

“It took us a while because some of the records are hard to come by, but finally with the help of Bradford County Historical Society we got an obituary and we also got a death certificate,” said Lafy. “Believe it or not the death certificate said he died today, April 22 so we decided this would be the perfect day to have it.”

Lafy said he was happy with the turnout from community members and local officials but was especially pleased to see so many family members of Teetor in attendance.

“We just had a wonderful turnout. We are very happy that we found so many of Teetor’s relatives,” said Lafy. “We must have found a dozen or more and they were here today.”

A lot of hard work went into the preparations for today’s ceremony. Lafy said he’s relieved to have put on a successful ceremony and is excited about the organization’s upcoming projects.

“It was a big task, but a very important task,” said Lafy. “Now we’re getting back to our other tasks of finding all of the Civil War soldiers buried in the county.”

The ceremony included music from the civil war and civil war re-enactments such as the firing of rifles and a cannon. The event was held at the Teetor Family Cemetery in Evergreen. A luncheon followed in New Albany, Pennslyvania.

