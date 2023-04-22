Heavy rain overnight

Tonight: Rain showers, with a few thunderstorms possible. Heavy at times. Low: 39-45.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. Cooler. High: 49-55

Sunday Night: Cloudy with a few scattered showers. Low: 30-37.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain. High: 50. Low: 33.

Tuesday: Limited sun. A few isolated showers are possible. High: 51. Low: 31.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 53. Low: 35.

Thursday: Partly-to-mostly cloudy. High: 54. Low: 36.

Friday: Cloudy with some breaks of sun. High: 57. Low: 42.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with a slight chance of a few showers. High: 60. Low: 40.

Forecast Discussion:

A strong cold front will push across the area during the evening and overnight periods. Some thunderstorms may develop, with a few storms having the potential for some gusty winds. Rain will be heavy at times, before slowly tapering as we head towards daybreak Sunday. Rainfall will generally be between .50-1″ of rain, but localized higher amounts of 1.25″ are possible. Lows will fall into the low 40s.

Sunday will feature mainly cloudy skies with a chance of showers during the afternoon. It will be cooler, with highs reaching the mid-50s. A few scattered showers are possible overnight, with lows falling into the mid-30s.

The unsettled trend continues for Monday-Wednesday, with temperatures 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year. Rain showers are possible these three days as well. Highs will be in the low-50s.

It will remain cloudy Thursday and Friday, but it will be dry. Highs will be closer to average with highs on both days in the mid-to-upper 50s. There is a slight chance for showers on Saturday, but most of the day should remain dry. Highs will climb to near 60.

