Vestal High School students host ‘Senior Sock Hop’

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Vestal High School students, Vestal Senior Center and Broome County Office of Aging did a collaboration to celebrate Vestal’s 200th Anniversary.

Vestal High students put on the ‘Senior Sock Hop’ event for seniors to come and listen to music, dance and eat. The event occurred at the old high school gym decorated in 50′s theme.

There was a complimentary photo booth, raffles and the high school students even performed a dance. The President of Vestal High School, Student Government, Samson Wong said the school has been looking forward to this event since November.

