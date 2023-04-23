Binghamton baseball avoids weekend sweep with 7-2 win over NJIT on Sunday

NEWARK, N.J. (WBNG) - The Binghamton University baseball team avoided a weekend sweep at NJIT with a 7-2 win over the Highlanders on Sunday. This comes after losing both games of a doubleheader on Friday.

Binghamton got the scoring started early as they plated two runs in the top of the first inning. Nick Roselli and Kevin Gsell drove in the runs for the Bearcats.

NJIT then responded with a two-run home run from Ray Ortiz in the bottom of the first to tie it up at two.

In the fourth, though, Binghamton scored four runs as Isaiah Corry, Tommy Reifler, and Cavan Tully, all drove in runs.

Finally, in the seventh, Roselli picked up his second RBI to make it 7-2 for the final.

Binghamton now has 20 wins on the season and are 7-5 in the America East putting them at fourth place in the conference.

Next up, the Bearcats will host Siena College on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Bearcats Baseball Complex.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.