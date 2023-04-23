Binghamton Black Bears advance to semifinals with 6-1 win over Watertown

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears beat the Watertown Wolves 6-1 on Saturday night to clinch their first round series.

The Black Bears become the first team since the 2011 Calder Cup Championship Binghamton Senators to win a playoff series.

Chad Lopez got the scoring started early for Binghamton with a goal in the first period. He was then followed by Tyler Gjurich to make it 2-0.

Then in the second, the Black Bears went up by three after Colan Fitzgerald scored, but Watertown got on the board with a goal from Brennan Young. Another score from Lopez though made it a three goal game again.

Then in the final period, Binghamton got goals from Donald Olivieri and Gavin Yates to make it 6-1.

Next up for the Black Bears, they’ll host Danbury in the first game of their semifinal series on Friday at 7 p.m. at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

