Binghamton softball sweeps UMass Lowell in Senior Day doubleheader

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton University softball team swept UMass Lowell during their Senior Day doubleheader. The Bearcats took the first game 13-4 and then the second 8-2.

Between the two games Binghamton put up 21 runs on 28 hits including nine extra base hits and three home runs.

With these wins, Binghamton sweeps the weekend series against the River Hawks and have now won 10 of their past 13 contests putting them at 10-4 and in second place in the America East.

Next up for Binghamton, they will host Army on Tuesday for a doubleheader starting at 2:30 p.m.

