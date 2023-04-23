Chenango Valley hosts girls’ flag football combine with help from New York Giants

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Over a dozen schools came to Chenango Valley High School on Saturday night for a girls’ high school flag football combine.

Over 400 girls participated in various drills set up on the field including a 40 yard dash, route running, and vertical jumps.

The event also featured a couple players from the New York Giants, who helped set the combine up. The players included safety Dane Belton and wide receiver Collin Johnson.

“Honestly women’s flag football is such a special thing and it’s growing. There’s been a lot of teams in the area who actually started last year so it’s just awesome getting all of us out here at one place and just competing but most of all having fun,” said Johnson.

The sport is not yet sanctioned by the NYSPHSAA so there is no state playoffs, but there is plans to have it sanctioned in time for next season.

“These girls love it. They’re really focused on getting better and it’s been an awesome experience so I hope this continues to grow. I think this definitely will and I want to see every school in the area have a girls flag football team,” added Johnson.

The teams are now beginning their regular season.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.