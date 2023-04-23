Unsettled start to week

Tonight: Rain showers early. Clearing late. Low: 30-38.

Monday: Sun & clouds in the morning, with scattered rain in the afternoon. High: 46-53.

Monday Night: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 29-36.

Tuesday: Limited sun. A few isolated showers possible. High: 52. Low: 33.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High: 54. Low: 34.

Thursday: Partly-to-mostly cloudy. High: 58. Low: 39.

Friday: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High: 59. Low: 43.

Saturday: Cloudy skies. High: 57. Low: 44.

Sunday: Rain showers. High: 58. Low: 45.

Forecast Discussion:

A much quieter night, with early showers, giving way to some partial clearing late. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

Monday will start off dry, but scattered showers develop as a weak upper-level low slowly moves overhead. Temperatures will be about ten degrees below normal, with highs reaching the low-50s. Scattered showers are possible overnight, but most of the night will remain dry, with lows in the mid-30s.

Isolated rain showers are possible on Tuesday, but most of the day will remain dry. Highs will be once again in the low-50s. Showers are likely to develop Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will still be a bit below average, with highs reaching the mid-50s. Weak high pressure builds in for Thursday, allowing for some partial sun, with highs reaching the upper-50s.

Clouds build back in for Friday, with a slight chance of showers as we head into the afternoon. Highs will reach near 60.

The weekend will see highs in the upper-50s both days, but rain showers will arrive during the day on Sunday.

