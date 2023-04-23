Watson Combat Robotics League hosts tournament

(WBNG)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Watson Combat Robotics League held its first-ever tournament at the Binghamton University Innovative Technologies Complex.

The Watson Combat Robotics League is a student-run organization that allows students to use skills they learn in the classroom in an engaging and unique way. The league prides itself on being one of the only combat robotics leagues in the state.

Co-founder of the league Danny Iacobacci said while today’s tournament only featured a few teams, a large number of students build robots for the league during the semester.

“Throughout the semester we start out with about 150 to 175 students who are interested in forming teams and building robots,” said Iacobacci. “That gets widdled down to about 50 students who are actively building competitive bots and here we have about 8 teams competing today.”

The team’s competing in Sunday’s competition qualified through the league’s previous matches. The winner of the tournament was the robot that was able to destroy every other robot in the competition.

“The way that it works is throughout the semester these teams have a series of rules,” said Iacobacci. “Today they are using those bots to destroy each other in two-and-a-half-minute matches with the winner having to beat all the other bots at least twice.”

The league is very popular among engineering students, but Iacobacci said it is geared toward students of all majors.

The event was open to the public, and community members came out to enjoy the matches. You can learn more about the Watson Combat Robotics League on their website.

