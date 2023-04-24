Binghamton to conduct city-wide hydrant flushing tests but water will be safe for use

Apr. 24, 2023
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Department of Water & Sewer will conduct its semi-annual hydrant flushing over the next few weeks.

The flushing will begin on Monday and last for around four weeks. The hydrant flushing will be conducted city-wide from Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Officials said water discoloration may be present at various times during the hydrant flushing period and city residents may experience low water pressure. However, the water will be safe for use.

Hydrant flushing and testing are conducted twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall and ensure that Binghamton’s water lines are fully functional for purposes of private use, fire protection and other services.

Officials said it may be necessary for you to run your cold water only to clear your service line of air and fine particles.

