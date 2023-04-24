Broome Co. Sheriff says overdose killed pregnant inmate’s unborn child

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office released details into what led to the death of an unborn child during an inmate’s stay at the Broome County Correctional Facility.

Sheriff Fred Akshar said 36-year-old Quashia U. Oranchak, of Owego, smuggled drugs into the correctional facility while pregnant and overdosed less than two hours after she entered the jail. The overdose lead to the death of the unborn child, Akshar said.

Oranchak was arrested on March 20 on drug charges, attempting to conceal evidence and criminal mischief by New York State Police after a traffic stop turned into a pursuit in Binghamton.

Less than 30 minutes after completing her screenings and admission, Oranchak began showing signs of a drug overdose, the sheriff’s office said. Facility medical staff, assisted by corrections officers called for an ambulance and moved Oranchak to the medical wing and administered Narcan in an effort to stabilize her before Emergency Medical Services arrived.

The office said Oranchak was taken to Wilson Hospital for treatment. After arriving, a nurse attempted to conduct an evaluation on Oranchak but was unable to due to an obstruction and found a clear plastic baggy that contained 11.3 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl in her body.

Oranchak was found to have high levels of meth still in her system while was she at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Blood concentrations after a high dose of methamphetamine in an adult range from 200-800 ng/ml. Blood concentrations for a fatal overdose of methamphetamine can range from 500-11,000 ng/ml for an adult, the sheriff’s office noted. The blood of the unborn fetus contained 20 times the minimum fatal concentration for an adult.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office then charged Oranchak with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony and promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a class D felony.

The sheriff’s office noted it was unable to charge Oranchak for the death of the unborn due to New York State’s 2019 Reproductive Health Act.

