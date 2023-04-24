Juveniles charged with assault for school altercation

DAVENPORT, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two juveniles facing assault charges.

The sheriff’s office said on April 12, deputies responded to an assault complaint, involving the juveniles, at Charlotte Valley Central School in the Town of Davenport. A preliminary investigation showed that a physical altercation occurred where the victim was physically hurt.

Deputies arrested and charged the two juveniles with one count of assault in the third degree each at the conclusion of the investigation.

Both juveniles were issued a juvenile appearance ticket and were directed to report to the Delaware County Probation Department at a later date to answer the charge.

