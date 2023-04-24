A little cool

By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Cool. 0-.05″ (.10″) 30% High 50 (48-52) Wind W becoming NW 3-8 mph

A low will sit and spin over Quebec. This will give us clouds and showers Monday into Tuesday with scattered showers and highs near 50.

Cool, with below average temperatures.

A low will move in from the west on Wednesday, keeping clouds, showers and cooler temperatures in the forecast.

High pressure will give us some nicer and a little warmer weather Thursday, Friday and into Saturday.

Another low will give us clouds and showers Sunday.

