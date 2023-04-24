Local orchestras perform Gustav Mahler’s 3rd Symphony

By Lauren Del Valle
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Binghamton University Symphony Orchestra and the Symphony Young Artists Orchestra are joining together to host a performance of Gustav Mahler’s Third Symphony on April 30.

The performance will be at 3 p.m. at the Anderson Center for the Performing Arts at Binghamton University.

Tickets for alumni, faculty, seniors and veterans will be $5. All other tickets will be $10.

