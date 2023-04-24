Pennsylvania man found guilty of criminal gun possession

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Montrose, Pa. man was sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said a jury found Jason E. Gerhard illegally possessed a 22-caliber revolver on Feb. 22, 2022.

New York State Police responded to a residence on Patch Road in the Town of Chenango to a report of a man trespassing. Gerhard had previously lived there but did not have permission to return. Troopers then arrested him and found the gun inside of the residence. Gerhard was sentenced to three to six years in prison for the criminal possession of a weapon in the third-degree charge.

Gerhard was on probation for a 2021 weapon charge and was also sentenced to four years in prison plus three years of post-release supervision on the probation violation. Gerhard will serve the sentences consecutively.

