Pennsylvania man found guilty of criminal gun possession

(Broome County District Attorney's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Montrose, Pa. man was sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said a jury found Jason E. Gerhard illegally possessed a 22-caliber revolver on Feb. 22, 2022.

New York State Police responded to a residence on Patch Road in the Town of Chenango to a report of a man trespassing. Gerhard had previously lived there but did not have permission to return. Troopers then arrested him and found the gun inside of the residence. Gerhard was sentenced to three to six years in prison for the criminal possession of a weapon in the third-degree charge.

Gerhard was on probation for a 2021 weapon charge and was also sentenced to four years in prison plus three years of post-release supervision on the probation violation. Gerhard will serve the sentences consecutively.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car into Rossi's Pizza in Endicott
Car crashes into Rossi’s in Endicott
The halls of Candor High School April 21, 2023.
Candor Central School District discloses new mascot plan
Dave & Busters to come to the Oakdale Commons in 2024
Man charged with murder for striking elderly victim with vehicle pleads not guilty
Linda Jackson
Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson to start new ’Endicotters’ party

Latest News

Broome Co. Sheriff says overdose killed pregnant inmate’s unborn child
State Sen. Webb says reproductive rights are pertinent to campus communities
Tickets are still available for STOMP
Binghamton to conduct city-wide hydrant flushing tests but water will be safe for use