Showers and rain around for parts of this week

Tonight: Showers taper early. Partly to mostly cloudy. Some frost is possible. Low: 31-37

Tuesday: Turning partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing. Chance of rain is 40%. High: 46-52

Tuesday Night: Chance of rain and maybe some snow showers over higher terrain. Low: 32-38

Forecast Discussion:

Our weather the next few days will be controlled by a very broad area of upper level low pressure in the Great Lakes and Ontario.

Showers will decrease tonight and it will be cold with lows in the 30s.

Some sun is expected Tuesday but, just as Monday, showers should blossom again in the heating of the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Rain is a good bet for Wednesday as the upper level low slowly slides east and gives way to a short-lived ridge. This ridge should keep us dry Thursday and Friday.

By next weekend more showers are possible. The highest chance of rain comes Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.