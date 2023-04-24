Showers and rain around for parts of this week

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Showers taper early. Partly to mostly cloudy. Some frost is possible. Low: 31-37

Tuesday: Turning partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing. Chance of rain is 40%. High: 46-52

Tuesday Night: Chance of rain and maybe some snow showers over higher terrain. Low: 32-38

Forecast Discussion:

Our weather the next few days will be controlled by a very broad area of upper level low pressure in the Great Lakes and Ontario.

Showers will decrease tonight and it will be cold with lows in the 30s.

Some sun is expected Tuesday but, just as Monday, showers should blossom again in the heating of the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Rain is a good bet for Wednesday as the upper level low slowly slides east and gives way to a short-lived ridge. This ridge should keep us dry Thursday and Friday.

By next weekend more showers are possible. The highest chance of rain comes Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car into Rossi's Pizza in Endicott
Car crashes into Rossi’s in Endicott
The halls of Candor High School April 21, 2023.
Candor Central School District discloses new mascot plan
Dave & Busters to come to the Oakdale Commons in 2024
Man charged with murder for striking elderly victim with vehicle pleads not guilty
Linda Jackson
Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson to start new ’Endicotters’ party

Latest News

No major issues are expected
Showers and rain around for parts of this week
wbng
A little cool
Unsettled start to week
Light rain for Monday
Unsettled start to week