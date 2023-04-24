State Sen. Webb says reproductive rights are pertinent to campus communities

(WBNG) -- The Supreme Court ruled Friday to leave in place the Food & Drug Administration approval of the widely used abortion bill: Mifepristone.

New York State advanced a measure through the state assembly last week that could require public college and university campuses to provide access to abortion medication.

If given final passage, SUNY and CUNY campuses would be required to either employ or contract with an authorized prescriber and provide students with information and referrals for locally based prescribers.

New York State Senator Lea Webb (D, 52) called the maintaining of reproductive rights of high importance.

“Having access to reproductive care and health is overall a critical issue in our communities,” Webb said. “Our college campuses are no different. If those health clinics and other health care resources didn’t exist on college campuses, there’d be a number of students that wouldn’t have access to healthcare.”

In recent days, state lawmakers have sought to step up access to pills used in medication abortion procedures. Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York is stockpiling 150,000 doses of misoprostol, a drug that can also be used for medication abortions.

