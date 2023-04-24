Tickets are still available for STOMP

(Broome County Forum Theatre)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The percussion-centric STOMP is returning to the Broome County Forum Theatre on April 25 and 26. The performances are at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for STOMP are still available and can be purchased by following this link or on Ticketmaster. Student tickets are available for $30 with student ID, which are available at the box office.

“From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 25 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people,” the Forum Theatre said. “It is safe to say you will never again look at supermarket carts or plumbing fixtures the same way… or paint cans, or kitchen sinks or…”

