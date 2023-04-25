Binghamton Police investigating death on Stuyvesant Street

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is investigating a death that occurred in the city.

The Police Department announced Tuesday that it was investigating a death at 30 Stuyvesant St. However, officers were unable to provide additional details about the death as the investigation into it remains open.

On April 23, the residence at 30 Stuyvesant St. was blocked off by crime scene tape and multiple Binghamton Police vehicles were parked in front of it.

The department asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Binghamton Detectives at 607-772-7080.

Police said details regarding the investigation will be released at its conclusion.

