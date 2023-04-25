Congressman Marc Molinaro holds railroad industry roundtable for the Southern Tier

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - New York Congressman for District 17 Marc Molinaro visited the new Binghamton Fire Headquarters downtown to talk about challenges in the railroad industry following the accident in Palestine Ohio.

Molinaro met with leaders from the Southern Tier community, local emergency service members, and members of Norfolk Southern to address concerns in our rail systems like access points, infrastructure on bridges and overpasses, better safety training for staff, and other issues.

The Congressman spoke at the meeting about the demand for help in upstate New York.

”You know the demand on emergency response around the country is significant and in upstate New York it is a bit of a challenge. And so wether it is acess to personnel and recruitment retainment issues or the way in which the federal government or any government manages directing the grant or aid to emergency response organizations, we just know that there are significant challenges.” said Marc Molinaro.

The group agreed on different ways to help improve the rail systems like adding more railroad track inspections, mock disaster drills to prevent more from happening, as well as send specialists to train staff on railroad anatomy, and what shipments to be aware of.

“Hopefully from this I can bring some of the ideas we hear here today to the committee as we focus on not only the dollars but some of the policy necessary, I’d have a more effective response.” said Molinaro.

