Cool showers

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a couple showers. 0-.05″ (.10″) 30% High 52 (48-54) Wind W 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

A low continues to sit and spin over Quebec. This will give us clouds and showers again today with highs near 50.

Cool, with below average temperatures. We’ll have partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies tonight.

A low will move in from the west on Wednesday, keeping clouds, showers and cooler temperatures in the forecast.

High pressure will give us some nicer and a little warmer weather Thursday and Friday.

Another low will give us clouds and showers late Saturday, Sunday and into Monday.

