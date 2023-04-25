Free Dental Care Day coming to Vestal

VESTAL (WBNG) - In less than a week, the annual Free Dental Care Day hosted by Lalor Family Dental and Dinosaur Dental is making a return.

April 29 will mark the 14th year of the service. Regardless of income, attendees will be able to receive a free cleaning, free extraction, or a free filling.

Community members cannot preregister, but in-person registration Saturday will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the event beginning around 8 a.m.

“Definitely show up early,” said Owner Dr. Bob Lalor. “The earlier come, the earlier served. We usually have people lining up quite early, well before I get here.”

According to the Lalor Family Dental website, in 2022, over $43,227 dollars in free dentistry was given to 239 patients with over 130 volunteers.

This time around, the hope is to see around 250 community members.

“We have that as a guarantee,” said Dr. Lalor. “I had met someone else who was doing it in his community, and I decided to mimic it in our community and so it has been 14 years now.”

When it comes to the 14th opportunity this Saturday, all ages and income levels are welcome to 2521 Vestal Parkway West.

