Greater Binghamton Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2023

-
-(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Greater Binghamton Hall of Fame has officially inducted its newest class, the Class of 2023. The new individuals honored by the hall are as follows:

  • Tom Corgel - Basketball
  • Ed “Fols” Folli - Baseball
  • Sandy Stone Sestak Forbes - Golf
  • Bobby Gonzalez - Basketball
  • Maggie Gray - Broadcasting
  • Lou Howell - Baseball
  • Frank. A. Lovuolo - Football
  • Bridget (Baxter) Orchard - Softball
  • William “Bill” Rich - Soccer
  • Bill “Stepo” Stepanovsky - Soccer
  • Lura R. Wilson - Archery

Congratulations to the inductees!

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car into Rossi's Pizza in Endicott
Car crashes into Rossi’s in Endicott
The halls of Candor High School April 21, 2023.
Candor Central School District discloses new mascot plan
Juveniles charged with assault for school altercation
Broome Co. Sheriff says overdose killed pregnant inmate’s unborn child
Pennsylvania man found guilty of criminal gun possession

Latest News

Johnson City's Mikhail Rubin (20) stands on second base during his team's win over Binghamton.
High school softball and baseball scores (4-24-23)
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass in the second half...
AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers
Binghamton first baseman Kevin Gsell (4) warms up before the fourth inning of an NCAA baseball...
Binghamton baseball avoids weekend sweep with 7-2 win over NJIT on Sunday
Chenango Valley hosts girls’ flag football combine with help from New York Giants