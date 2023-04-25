Greater Binghamton Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2023
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Greater Binghamton Hall of Fame has officially inducted its newest class, the Class of 2023. The new individuals honored by the hall are as follows:
- Tom Corgel - Basketball
- Ed “Fols” Folli - Baseball
- Sandy Stone Sestak Forbes - Golf
- Bobby Gonzalez - Basketball
- Maggie Gray - Broadcasting
- Lou Howell - Baseball
- Frank. A. Lovuolo - Football
- Bridget (Baxter) Orchard - Softball
- William “Bill” Rich - Soccer
- Bill “Stepo” Stepanovsky - Soccer
- Lura R. Wilson - Archery
Congratulations to the inductees!
