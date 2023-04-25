Greater Binghamton Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2023

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Greater Binghamton Hall of Fame has officially inducted its newest class, the Class of 2023. The new individuals honored by the hall are as follows:

Tom Corgel - Basketball

Ed “Fols” Folli - Baseball

Sandy Stone Sestak Forbes - Golf

Bobby Gonzalez - Basketball

Maggie Gray - Broadcasting

Lou Howell - Baseball

Frank. A. Lovuolo - Football

Bridget (Baxter) Orchard - Softball

William “Bill” Rich - Soccer

Bill “Stepo” Stepanovsky - Soccer

Lura R. Wilson - Archery

Congratulations to the inductees!

