High school softball and baseball scores (4-24-23)

Johnson City's Mikhail Rubin (20) stands on second base during his team's win over Binghamton.
Johnson City's Mikhail Rubin (20) stands on second base during his team's win over Binghamton.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - Check out the high school softball and baseball scores from around the Southern Tier on Monday, April 24:

Softball:

Union-Endicott - 5, Chenango Valley - 6

Chenango Forks - 2, Windsor - 3

Maine-Endwell - 5, Vestal - 6

Johnson City - 20, Binghamton - 10

Seton Catholic - 0, Susquehanna Valley - 12

Walton - 31, South Kortright - 6

Afton - 5, Greene - 21

Whitney Point - 4, Lansing - 21

Baseball:

Deposit-Hancock - 9, Chenango Forks - 10

Dryden - 12, Susquehanna Valley - 3

Union-Endicott - 19, Owego - 4

Maine-Endwell - 9, Vestal - 1

Johnson City - 8, Binghamton - 4

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car into Rossi's Pizza in Endicott
Car crashes into Rossi’s in Endicott
The halls of Candor High School April 21, 2023.
Candor Central School District discloses new mascot plan
Juveniles charged with assault for school altercation
Broome Co. Sheriff says overdose killed pregnant inmate’s unborn child
Pennsylvania man found guilty of criminal gun possession

Latest News

-
Greater Binghamton Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2023
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass in the second half...
AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers
Binghamton first baseman Kevin Gsell (4) warms up before the fourth inning of an NCAA baseball...
Binghamton baseball avoids weekend sweep with 7-2 win over NJIT on Sunday
Chenango Valley hosts girls’ flag football combine with help from New York Giants