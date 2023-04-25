High school softball and baseball scores (4-24-23)

(WBNG) - Check out the high school softball and baseball scores from around the Southern Tier on Monday, April 24:

Softball :

Union-Endicott - 5, Chenango Valley - 6

Chenango Forks - 2, Windsor - 3

Maine-Endwell - 5, Vestal - 6

Johnson City - 20, Binghamton - 10

Seton Catholic - 0, Susquehanna Valley - 12

Walton - 31, South Kortright - 6

Afton - 5, Greene - 21

Whitney Point - 4, Lansing - 21

Baseball:

Deposit-Hancock - 9, Chenango Forks - 10

Dryden - 12, Susquehanna Valley - 3

Union-Endicott - 19, Owego - 4

Maine-Endwell - 9, Vestal - 1

Johnson City - 8, Binghamton - 4

