High school softball and baseball scores (4-24-23)
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school softball and baseball scores from around the Southern Tier on Monday, April 24:
Softball:
Union-Endicott - 5, Chenango Valley - 6
Chenango Forks - 2, Windsor - 3
Maine-Endwell - 5, Vestal - 6
Johnson City - 20, Binghamton - 10
Seton Catholic - 0, Susquehanna Valley - 12
Walton - 31, South Kortright - 6
Afton - 5, Greene - 21
Whitney Point - 4, Lansing - 21
Baseball:
Deposit-Hancock - 9, Chenango Forks - 10
Dryden - 12, Susquehanna Valley - 3
Union-Endicott - 19, Owego - 4
Maine-Endwell - 9, Vestal - 1
Johnson City - 8, Binghamton - 4
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.