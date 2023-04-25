Manhattan man sentenced for trying to sell heroin in Endicott

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced a Manhattan man was sentenced to three and a half years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.

The office said Dwight McCullough, 26, admitted that he possessed an amount of heroin and intended to sell it on June 26, 2020. New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street in Endicott.

McCullough, who was driving, gave the officer a fake name and the heroin was found inside of the vehicle.

He was a 2018 felony conviction for robbery in the third degree in Nassau County and waived his right to appeal. He failed to appear for the original sentencing date in 2021 and was transported back to Nassau County.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.