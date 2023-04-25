Nominate a deserving teacher to be featured on Around the Tiers

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The teachers in the community have continued to deliver exceptional results for our children.  12 NEws will honor local teachers who have gone above and beyond to make a difference and impact the lives of their students during 12 News Appreciation Week.

Five teachers will be selected at random and interviewed on Around the Tiers. The selected teacher will also be included in a segment on 12 News on 5:30 p.m.

You can nominate a teacher by following this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juveniles charged with assault for school altercation
Pennsylvania man found guilty of criminal gun possession
Broome Co. Sheriff says overdose killed pregnant inmate’s unborn child
A car flipped over on its roof on Main Street in Vestal Tuesday morning. Multiple emergency...
Vehicle rolls over in Vestal, emergency crews respond
Car into Rossi's Pizza in Endicott
Car crashes into Rossi’s in Endicott

Latest News

Southern Tier Tuesdays: Gemini Farm Sanctuary
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Gemini Farm Sanctuary
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Gemini Farm Sanctuary
Vestal Central School District hosts ‘Join the Den’ job fair
Vestal Central School District hosts 'Join the Den' job fair
Vestal Central School District hosts 'Join the Den' job fair