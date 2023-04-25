Periodic showers for midweek

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain or snow shower. Low: 31-37

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 60% chance of scattered rain showers. High: 49-55

Wednesday Night: Turning partly cloudy and cold. Frost possible. Low: 29-35

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered showers are on the way for Wednesday, but it will not rain all day long. The upper low associated with them moves east and a ridge of high pressure builds in leading to a cold Thursday morning. Lows will be near freezing to below Thursday morning.

This ridge keeps us dry Thursday, but slides away Friday and some rain arrives overnight Friday.

By next weekend more showers are likely. The chance of rain Saturday is 60% and 40% Sunday. By next Monday we’re still unsettled with some showers possible.

A peek ahead to the first week of May shows cool weather with bouts of showers.

