Rumble Ponies return to home with 7-5 win over RubberDucks

-
-(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies scored seven runs across the middle three innings to defeat the Akron RubberDucks 7-5 on Tuesday in the first game of a six-game homestand.

With Akron leading 1-0 in the fourth, Brandon McIlwain led off with a single, and three batters later Jose Peroza knocked in a game-tying RBI single to score McIlwain.

Binghamton took a 2-1 lead in the fifth, as Matt O’Neill led off the inning with a solo home run. It was O’Neill’s first hit of the season. From there, Binghamton never lost the lead again. In the sixth inning, the Rumble Ponies brought 11 batters to the plate and five runs scored, extending the lead to 7-2.

Luis Moreno (2-0) made the start for Binghamton and allowed just one run over a season-high six innings in the win.

The Ponies will match up with the RubberDucks on Wednesday, April 25. First pitch from Mirabito Stadium will be at 6:05 pm.

