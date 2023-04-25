Sheriff Akshar hopeful jail garden can help inmates toward their future

Binghamton (WBNG) - The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is making plans to install a garden for inmates to work on going forward.

The Sheriff’s Office hopes that by installing this garden inmates are able to get endeavors and hobbies that can help them acquire skills for when they are once again out on their own in the world.

“If we are to help them and insure that they never get back here, it’s really important that we meet them where they are and give them the tools they need to be successful” said Sheriff Akshar.

The Sheriff says the garden plans to be a seasonal garden and is currently in talks with gardening experts around the area to help with the roots for the garden. Anyone wanting to donate or help in the project is more than welcome to reach out to the Broome County sheriff’s office for more information.

