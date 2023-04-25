Vehicle rolls over in Vestal, emergency crews respond

A car flipped over on its roof on Main Street in Vestal Tuesday morning. Multiple emergency...
A car flipped over on its roof on Main Street in Vestal Tuesday morning. Multiple emergency crews responded to the scene.(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Main Street in Vestal Tuesday morning.

Broome County dispatchers noted that Vestal police, fire and ambulance responded to the scene. Dispatchers were unable to comment on any injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash occurred around 9:48 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

