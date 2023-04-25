Vehicle rolls over in Vestal, emergency crews respond

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Main Street in Vestal Tuesday morning.

Broome County dispatchers noted that Vestal police, fire and ambulance responded to the scene. Dispatchers were unable to comment on any injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash occurred around 9:48 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

