Vestal Police Department reflects on its wellness app a year later

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Captain of Vestal Police Department, Christopher Streno said they see a lot throughout their careers, leading to a lot of stress, trauma and PTSD. He said this is something they see all across the country and they recognize there is a mental health issue.

This is why the Vestal Police Department created an app for its employees and their family members in 2022. The app includes many things, from basic physical health to serious mental health resources and tips, suggestions and videos.

“Law enforcement, police, responders: Their life experiences are on steroids,” Streno said, regarding the usefulness of the app.

The department receives monthly updates from the app regarding what features are being used the most. However, everyone shares the same username and password so, these updates are completely anonymous.

Streno said the most frequently used sections are the physical wellbeing section and the nutrition section.

“It’s just natural for law enforcement to have this need, this officer wellness access,” Streno said.

