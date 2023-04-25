VPD reflects on their wellness app a year later

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Captain of Vestal Police Department, Christopher Streno said they see a lot throughout their careers, leading to a lot of stress, trauma and PTSD. He said this is something they see all across the country and they recognize there is a mental health issue.

This is why the VPD created an app for its employees and their family members in 2022. The app includes many things, from basic physical health to serious mental health resources and tips, suggestions and videos.

The department receives monthly updates from the app regarding what features are being used the most. However, everyone shares the same username and password so, these updates are completely anonymous.

Streno said the most frequently used sections are the physical wellbeing section and the nutrition section.

