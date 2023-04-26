Auchinachie Cares presents check to Binghamton Rescue Mission’s whitney house

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On Tuesday April 25 Auchinachie Cares, a charitable giving program from Auchinachie Services donated a check of $1,000 to the Binghamton Rescue Mission’s “Whitney house”.

In August of 2021 the rescue mission opened the Whitney House as its newest program.

The house is a 3-bedroom single family home serving women who have experienced or are at a risk of homelessness.

The women are provided job training, employment opportunities, life skills, spiritual counseling, and legal counseling.

“Our priority is for them to have living goals and to help them sustain success in life whether it be sobriety, it could be employment, it could be relationship developments, schooling, whatever it is that they are in need of we meet them where they are at.’ said Kim Kappler, regional director for the Binghamton Rescue Mission.

The Whitney House is the 1st house in the rescue mission program to be catered specifically for women.

Together the women at Whitney house can re-build their lives in a safe and stable environment.

