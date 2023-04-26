Binghamton Philharmonic closes out season with ‘Northern Lights’ & ‘May the 4th Be With You’

By Julia Laude
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is closing out its 2022 to 2023 season with two final concerts: “Northern Lights” and “May the Fourth Be With You.”

The Northern Lights performance will be held on April 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Broome County Forum Theatre. The “May the Fourth Be With You” concert will be on May 4 at 7:30 at the Binghamton University Anderson Center.

For more information, follow this link.

Binghamton Philharmonic closes out season with 'Northern Lights' & 'May the 4th Be With You'
