Binghamton Philharmonic closes out season with ‘Northern Lights’ & ‘May the 4th Be With You’
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is closing out its 2022 to 2023 season with two final concerts: “Northern Lights” and “May the Fourth Be With You.”
The Northern Lights performance will be held on April 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Broome County Forum Theatre. The “May the Fourth Be With You” concert will be on May 4 at 7:30 at the Binghamton University Anderson Center.
