Crime Victim’s Association Center held their annual ‘A Tribute to Hope’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton community gathered to honor past and present crime victims and survivors with family and friends for National Crime Victims Rights Week. This week’s observation is centered around the theme of rights, access and equity, for all victims.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Crime Victim’s Association Center, Christine Battisti began the ceremony by sharing her story of someone in the community she knew personally who was killed by their abuser.

“For the first time ever, and a lot of you here know me, I have a lot of energy, a lot of compassion, and I never stop. And I remember that morning just feeling like what am I doing, what are we doing, people are dying,” said Battisti.

Every year during the ceremony they honor a member from the community who has gone above and beyond for victims. This year, Battisti honored Katrina Tokos Vavra who passed away this past year. Her family and co-workers were there to pay tribute.

“She was admirable and something that I personally strive for, she was able to develop connections with everyone she worked with but most importantly it was the kids,” said Family Court Judge, Veronica Gorman. “I can’t tell you the number of children in Broome County that Katrina saved through her thoughtful actions, incredible intuition and pure determination.”

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham and members of the Binghamton City Council honored David Lindsey with a proclamation from the mayor’s office. Lindsey passed away last month and was the father of Cheri Lindsey who was murdered in 1984, he became a well-known activist in the community.

The Crime Victims Assistance Center provides a welcoming environment for people who have been a victim of, or affected by a crime.

