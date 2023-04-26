Every Cat’s Dream hosts ‘It’s Raining Kittens & Puppies Baby Shower’

(WBNG) -- The non-profit, “Every Cat’s Dream,” is hosting an event called “It’s Raining Kittens and Puppies Baby Shower.”

It will be held on April 29 at the Vestal Public Library Community Room from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be adoptable kittens and puppies, food and merchandise for sale. For those looking to adopt, you will need to register beforehand at this link.

